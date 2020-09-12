All candidates eligible to compete

Video
Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

The election commission of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), on Friday, has announced all the candidates eligible to compete for the post in the upcoming BFF Election 2020 to be held on the third of October.
The commission began the scrutiny process at 3:00pm on the day and completed that before the dusk. Afterwards it announced all the 49 candidates who brought forms to compete for 21 post of the executive committee of the federation qualified to contend.
During the scrutiny, the election commission focused on four matters. First of all, a candidate must be a citizen of Bangladesh. He/she should be at a minimum age of 25 to maximum of 72. One cannot compete for a post of BFF executive committee if punished by a criminal court. Most importantly, a candidate shall be connected with football activities or organisation.
The candidates have chance to withdraw their candidateship till 5:00pm today (Saturday) while the BFF Election Commission is preparing to announce the final candidate list on September 13. The Election is scheduled to be held from 2:00pm to 6:00pm on 3rd October at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.


