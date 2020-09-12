Video
 Westin Dhaka introduces staycation offers

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Life & Style Desk

The Westin Dhaka introduces new staycation offers for Bangladeshi citizens and expatriates residing in Bangladesh.Under "Family Staycation", guests can stay in Deluxe Rooms at BDT 10,999 Net per night and in Junior Suites at BDT 14,999 Net per night and avail many extra benefits. Family Staycation guests will receive complimentary kids stay (aged 12 years and below), complimentary breakfasts for 2 adults and 2 children (aged 12 years and below), early check-in at 10 am and late check-out at 4 pm and many other extra privileges. Under "Half Board Staycation" guests can stay in Deluxe Rooms at BDT 15,999 Net per night and in Junior Suites at BDT 19,999 Net per night and avail many extra benefits. Half Board Staycation guests will also get complimentary buffet dinner at the award winning Seasonal Tastes restaurant for 2 adults and 2 children (aged 12 years and below) along with all the other benefits from the "Family Staycation" offer. The offer is valid 31 October, 2020 and can be booked by calling +8801799987566.
Giving full priority to the safety and security of the guests and associates The Westin Dhaka also introduced "Commitment to Clean" - an all-encompassing program to ensure World Class cleaning and sanitization standards to instill a heightened sense of safety, security, comfort and confidence in guests.


