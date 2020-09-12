

Washing machines can make life simpler

Additionally, the need for washing machines has risen now because it is recommended to wash our clothes in hot water with 55-60 degrees. The hot water prevents the fabric from becoming potential hosts for COVID-19, as clothes are considered among the biggest carriers of germs.

The heat is also good for cleaning clothes. Washing machines come with in-built heaters that are equipped to provide customized care for clothes and come with various modes, such as warm, hot, allergen-free, and many more.

Damp clothes can become a breeding ground for germs. Nowadays, most washing machines come with an Air-Dry option, which can ensure the efficient cleaning of the fabrics. Steam cleaning can also help remove bacteria from your clothes. It's meant to provide a gentle finish and act as a sanitizer by removing up to 99 per cent bacteria and allergens.

Besides cleaning clothes, washing machines save our time, which we can invest in doing something more meaningful. Hand washing consumes a lot of time, and with the hectic lifestyle that most of us have now, it can become challenging for us to hand wash our dirty laundry. Moreover, many people in Bangladesh have suspended their housekeeping services to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Hence, with the lack of helping hands, the washing machine can come as a blessing. The washing process and the various features of the device also help us in giving the proper care to our clothes. Consequently, the washing machine has become an essential appliance that people should invest to makes lives simpler and healthy.

To celebrate the incoming of pleasant autumn, SINGER Bangladesh has started a campaign where customers can avail upto 100 per cent discount on a diverse range of washing machines, according to their needs and budget. Besides, SINGER is also offering a 'free trial offer' of 20 days for any model of Washing Machines.

With technological advancements in the washing machines, cleaning clothes have become more convenient, especially during COVID-19. With more and more features being introduced every day, the whole laundry process has become more accessible and convenient.























With technology evolving every day, the daily chores we do have been made easier. A washing machine is one such technological wonder that has made our lives hassle-free. The pace at which our lives are moving, a washing machine can help us in bringing some respite to our busy lives.Additionally, the need for washing machines has risen now because it is recommended to wash our clothes in hot water with 55-60 degrees. The hot water prevents the fabric from becoming potential hosts for COVID-19, as clothes are considered among the biggest carriers of germs.The heat is also good for cleaning clothes. Washing machines come with in-built heaters that are equipped to provide customized care for clothes and come with various modes, such as warm, hot, allergen-free, and many more.Damp clothes can become a breeding ground for germs. Nowadays, most washing machines come with an Air-Dry option, which can ensure the efficient cleaning of the fabrics. Steam cleaning can also help remove bacteria from your clothes. It's meant to provide a gentle finish and act as a sanitizer by removing up to 99 per cent bacteria and allergens.Besides cleaning clothes, washing machines save our time, which we can invest in doing something more meaningful. Hand washing consumes a lot of time, and with the hectic lifestyle that most of us have now, it can become challenging for us to hand wash our dirty laundry. Moreover, many people in Bangladesh have suspended their housekeeping services to limit the spread of COVID-19.Hence, with the lack of helping hands, the washing machine can come as a blessing. The washing process and the various features of the device also help us in giving the proper care to our clothes. Consequently, the washing machine has become an essential appliance that people should invest to makes lives simpler and healthy.To celebrate the incoming of pleasant autumn, SINGER Bangladesh has started a campaign where customers can avail upto 100 per cent discount on a diverse range of washing machines, according to their needs and budget. Besides, SINGER is also offering a 'free trial offer' of 20 days for any model of Washing Machines.With technological advancements in the washing machines, cleaning clothes have become more convenient, especially during COVID-19. With more and more features being introduced every day, the whole laundry process has become more accessible and convenient.