

Importance of chefs for flourishing tourism

Bangladesh is not different. Now in our country some celebrity chefs are giving support how to develop in this sector and make one to understand how prestigious job it is. They are also engaged in arranging some training, workshop and many more steps.

Jaheda Begum received Best Performer Award in 2016 and National Integrity Award in 2020 by Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation for her outstanding performance and integrity. She can be termed as the Culinary Icon of Bangladesh.

"Chefs never remain unemployed as the food establishments are always in search of Chefs. This is true for anywhere in the world. Due to high demand, Chefs switch their job. As a result there are vacancies always. To be a qualified Chef one should be trained in a good institution where high level of trainers train. Aspirants should select institution which has a clear track record of success in training Culinary," Jaheda said.

"They should keep in mind that the industrial kitchens are not easy place. They have to stick to the rules, regulations and instructions from their authority. They have been keen on learning every moment. I welcome only those people who are dedicated and passionate to become a successful Chef. Chefdom requires hardworking, discipline and perpetual learning attitude. I specially invite the girls to step in to this profession. Girls are by default Cook and cooking is a part of their basic instinct. The food is also a safe place for them. This profession includes glory, sophisticated work environment, money and glamour," Jaheda added.

Nazim began her career as a sushi chef in 1997. He has worked at the New York Marriott Marquis, Long Island Marriott and even as senior sushi chef at the New York Battery Park Ritz Carlton, as well as an educator Virginia Western Community College, executive chef senior for Virginia Tech and Executive chef at doubletree convention complex Cedar Rapids Iowa. Today he serves as an executive chef for Bryan Medical Center. In 2016, Nazim was named one of the United Fresh Produce Excellence in Foodservice award winners.

"As an established chef I always advise my young generation of chefs to follow my three "P" Passion, Patience and Persistence," Nazim Khan said.

Chef Manzur Rashid is an executive chef of Royal food Limited. He has 20 years glorious experience in Radisson Blu Dhaka, Ramadan Hotel Dubai, Crown Plaza hotel Abu Dhabi, Sheraton Dhaka, Mr Baker and CFC. Chef Manzur has been awarded from Dhaka Radisson Blu, Dubai culinary guild and he won Sheikh Khalifa award from Crowne Palza Abu Dhabi. He is also an associated member of British Culinary Association &WACS.

"Bangladesh is a land of opportunity for Hospitality Industry. The business tycoon of all Hotel chains are coming to grab the opportunity and in this growing industry one of the most remarkable vital job is Chef position. Chefs are like heart of this industry," Manzur Rashid stated.

He went on to say, "So I must say to all my fellow friends and family that Chef's Job is the most remarkable job in Hotel Industry. You are most welcome to this Industry to Join as Chef and as a chef I have some responsibilities for you also."

Mahedy Hasan is a Bangladeshi chef, and food analyst. He has vast experience as a multi cuisine Chef in abroad. Now he is working in Walton Group as a Deputy assistant and Director (Hospitality Management). He is also a Food & Beverage Trainer in National Youth and Technical Training Center (NYTTC) Dhaka Bangladesh. He has World Association of Chef's Society's membership and Director of Bangladesh Chef deployment society.

"Before you cook, have everything measured, peeled, chopped, pans greased, etc. Practice your knife skills and tools need to be sharpened as always," Mahedy Hasan mentioned.











































