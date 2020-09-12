Video
Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:40 AM
Exercises for Homemakers

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020

Tanzida Yousuf Chhonda, CEO, Cfitz Ladies Fitness Studio

Homemakers think because they are always on their feet and on the go, they are physically active.  However physical actions do not equate to physical fitness.  They too, need to take time and space to get their blood flowing, endorphins running and their calories burning in order to live a long healthy life.  Instead of taking a nap during her freetime, or watching shows on the television, or being on the phone or social media, she can do some exercise and start feeling better physically and mentally.  Here are a few things she can do:
Take a Walk: Even if it is as simple as walking with deep regulated breathing, on the roof or in her garden or in the neighbourhood park with other fellow homemakers, it will do her and her peers wonders.  It will help with the endorphins, which will rejuvenate her from all the hard work during the day, it will help with the blood flow, which will keep diabetes and arthritis at bay, and if she is walking alone or with peers, it will give her time to reflect and enjoy nature which will help make positive changes to her mental and physical wellbeing, almost instantaneously.
Aerobics:  She can take time out from her busy schedule for even 30 minutes and do some simple aerobics and stretches which will make her strong and lean, help with blood flow and breathing and give her more energy during the day for her chores.  Aerobics focusing on her arms, tummy, double chin and buttocks will always help address the problematic areas most homemakers have. There are many videos online for free she can follow or treat herself and invest in a trainer who hosts classes online or comes over.  Instead of getting a shari for her birthday or anniversary or dinner at a restaurant, she can ask the family for some simple workout tools like dumbbells or a yoga mat or ankle weights as gifts, which will be far better for her in the long run and the whole family will be able to benefit as well.  However free hand exercising is just as beneficial, or for example using two full, 1 or 2 litre bottles of water in each hand, can also act as weights and be as efficient as dumbbells.  To take care of her double chin, there are simple exercises like "kiss the ceiling", which is, looking up at the ceiling and smiling and kissing it for as long as she can or in sets of tens or twenties, as well as looking up at the ceiling and opening and closing her mouth for as long as she can or in sets as well.
Strengthening Exercises:  For the homemaker who has a liking and has developed a taste for exercising, can take it to another level and invest upto an hour of her day into a proper workout routine.  Squats and lunges will address her thighs and buttocks as well as burn her calories. In-place jogging (if there are no treadmills or ellipticals yet), knee highs, jumping jacks and even jump ropes have a number of benefits for the tummy and the whole body, blood flow and endorphin release.  These exercises will also help burn fat and tone the body in the right places and also give one a very restful night's sleep.  There are good online exercising videos for this too that she can take the time off to watch, as well as trainers like myself who host online classes, which she can take part in. 



