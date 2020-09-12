Members of Bangladesh India council of WICCI introduced



Members of the Bangladesh India Council of WICCI were introduced to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam and Her Excellency Riva Ganguly, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh through a virtual programme on August 30. Mantasha Ahmed, President of WICCI Bangladesh Chapter, presided over the programme.Apart from Atiqul Islam and Riva Ganguly Das, other specials guests in the programme included Parag Huq, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Industries, Monowara Hakim Ali, patron of Bangladesh India Business Council, Sonia Bashir Kabir, Advisor of Bangladesh India Business Council and Dr. Harbeen Arora, President of WICCI.At the programme all the members of WICCI Bangladesh Chapter were present."Looking forward to having a fruitful session that will help create bilateral trade opportunities through regional cooperation, capacity building programmes and policy advocacy," said President of WICCI Bangladesh Chapter, Mantasha Ahmed.