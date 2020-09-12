Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:40 AM
latest
Home Women's Own

Members of Bangladesh India council of WICCI introduced

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Women\'s Own Desk

Members of Bangladesh India council of WICCI introduced

Members of Bangladesh India council of WICCI introduced

Members of the Bangladesh India Council of WICCI were introduced to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam and Her Excellency Riva Ganguly, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh through a virtual programme on August 30. Mantasha Ahmed, President of WICCI Bangladesh Chapter, presided over the programme.
Apart from Atiqul Islam and Riva Ganguly Das, other specials guests in the programme included Parag Huq, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Industries, Monowara Hakim Ali, patron of Bangladesh India Business Council, Sonia Bashir Kabir, Advisor of Bangladesh India Business Council and Dr. Harbeen Arora, President of WICCI.
At the programme all the members of WICCI Bangladesh Chapter were present.
"Looking forward to having a fruitful session that will help create bilateral trade opportunities through regional cooperation, capacity building programmes and policy advocacy," said President of WICCI Bangladesh Chapter, Mantasha Ahmed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exercises for Homemakers
Members of Bangladesh India council of WICCI introduced
Food planning for infant 
Architect Marina Tabassum’s meteoric rise to fame
Meeting on sexual harassment of women during C-19 held
Nutrition for girls at age of puberty
BTEA organizes online course on food tourism and WE
Women opting for ridesharing in ‘new normal’ to remain safe


Latest News
180 female police leave for Congo to join UN Peacekeeping Mission
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
Border killings to dominate BGB-BSF talks: official
CTTC arrests 4 neo-JMB militants over Paltan blast
US Defence Secy phones PM, assures of sending Bangabandhu's killer
Police get vital information about attack on UNO
Ferry operation on Shimulia-Kathalbari route resumes
Attempt on UNO Waheeda's life: Two accused sent to jail
Most Read News
Optimise your next doctor visit
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
Ghoraghat OC withdrawn for negligence of duty
RAB raids at Karwan Bazar kitchen market; 5 jailed
Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lupa lands in jail
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
Siddiqur Rahman made AL industries and commerce secy
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft