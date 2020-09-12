

Food planning for infant

Milk, dairy food, bread, rice, potato, pasta, meat, fish, eggs, beans.

You should aim to gradually increase the amount of food your baby has over time. Babies appetite will naturally increase as they grows, and you may find that they're having three meals a day by eight or nine months.. Depending on whether your baby is breastfed or formula fed, baby may need extra vitamins supplements of A, C and D. Find out which vitamins your baby needs. if you are not sure which vitamin brands are right for your baby ask your physician.

It's fine to use a little cow's milk in your baby's food once she's started on solids. Yoghurt and Cheese are also fine to food your baby from six months. But offering cow's milk as a main drink before she's one year old will leave her short of important nutrients. Between six months and a year, your baby needs breast milk or formula milk and her main drink, together with iron-rich foods, to keep up her supplies of iron. Your baby won't get enough iron if cow's milk is her main drink. Milk is particularly important as a source of calcium for your baby. From your baby's first birthday until she's three years old. She needs about 350mg calcium per day.

If you do give your baby fruit or vegetable juices, offer them only at mealtimes. Dilute them well, using no more than one part juice to 10 parts water, when giving your baby diluted juice, limit it to no more than 120ml a day. Offering it in an open beaker or cup will help to protect your baby's emerging teeth.

Protein is essential to growth and Development. The recommended intake for babies is about 11grams per day between 7 months and a year old. It is critical that little ones get of this vital nutrient, because they are growing so rapidly. In fact, babies need more protein per pound of body weight than older children or even adults. Most infants receive the maturity of their protein. From breast milk or infant formula. Protein is your baby's main building block. It helps form muscle.

Hormones strengthen skin and bones and transport nutrients. 10 percent to 30 percent of your calorie intake should come from protein.

There are 4 calories per gram of carbohydrate, so that means this infant would need 80 grams of carbs each day, For infants the Primary source of healthy carbs will come from infant formula or Breast milk. Especially during the first 12 months of life. They help a child's body to use fat and protein for building and repairing tissue. Carbohydrates come in several different forms (Sugar, starches, and fiber) but kids should be eating more of the starches and fibers and less of the sugar.

Don't be surprised if your little one eats lots on some day, and less on others. She is still learning all about food and eating, and most babies have the occasional off day. It can take a lot of tries for a baby to get used to a new food. Keep offering the same foods again and let her play and have fun with them until she takes an interest in trying a mouthful. Making mealtimes fun and relaxed will be less stressful for both of you, and help your little one learn to love eating well.

Mousumi Rahman, a

freelance writer. She completed masters from Dhaka University department of Food & Nutrition.























