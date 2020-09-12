Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:40 AM
latest
Home Literature

Moonlight in hide & seek

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
MahbubarRahman

I wonder, who peeps-in through my windows
And casts a pinch of mellow glows;
All the way from the distant skies
To wallow on the ground with its charm & splendour.

Leaving the comforts of sweet late-night dream,
I take to my feet
And fix my gaze at the gleaming skies;
To savour the beauty of a golden disc
Majestically hung in the astral skies.

With soft glimmer spreading all ever
It gets into hide &seek game;
With rafts of white wandering clouds
That takes over the glows under its veil.

Wandering autumn clouds
Envelopes the golden disc in envy;
Round and round with light & shade.
To mitigate the flood of flare
Falling on the ground.

I wonder how hide & seek game
Between Moon and drifting autumn cloud,
Is played night-long in gaiety & bonhomie;
Till such time the disc of golden glows
Leans Westward before the break of dawn
Amid shrill clarion of red-crested roosters in light & shade.

Touching the horizon of West skies in cockcrow,
Mellow golden glimmer gets dim and dimmer;
Amidst mellifluous twittering of morning birds;
Harbingering rise of morning sun in the East skies
With crisp sunshine for bathing the nature
After a night-long lazy slumber.

Moonlight that peeped-in through my windows,




Soon melted in bright sunshine of the day;
Riveting its beauty in my eyes to savour a day-long fantasy.

The poet is a former civil servant



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moonlight in hide & seek
Pythagoras & his numbers
Myanmar and Us
Retrospection
My Genie
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Myanmar and Us
August


Latest News
180 female police leave for Congo to join UN Peacekeeping Mission
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
Border killings to dominate BGB-BSF talks: official
CTTC arrests 4 neo-JMB militants over Paltan blast
US Defence Secy phones PM, assures of sending Bangabandhu's killer
Police get vital information about attack on UNO
Ferry operation on Shimulia-Kathalbari route resumes
Attempt on UNO Waheeda's life: Two accused sent to jail
Most Read News
Optimise your next doctor visit
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
Ghoraghat OC withdrawn for negligence of duty
RAB raids at Karwan Bazar kitchen market; 5 jailed
Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lupa lands in jail
Govt trying to make extrajudicial killings part of national culture: Fakhrul
Siddiqur Rahman made AL industries and commerce secy
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft