Moonlight in hide & seek





And casts a pinch of mellow glows;

All the way from the distant skies

To wallow on the ground with its charm & splendour.



Leaving the comforts of sweet late-night dream,

I take to my feet

And fix my gaze at the gleaming skies;

To savour the beauty of a golden disc

Majestically hung in the astral skies.



With soft glimmer spreading all ever

It gets into hide &seek game;

With rafts of white wandering clouds

That takes over the glows under its veil.



Wandering autumn clouds

Envelopes the golden disc in envy;

Round and round with light & shade.

To mitigate the flood of flare

Falling on the ground.



I wonder how hide & seek game

Between Moon and drifting autumn cloud,

Is played night-long in gaiety & bonhomie;

Till such time the disc of golden glows

Leans Westward before the break of dawn

Amid shrill clarion of red-crested roosters in light & shade.



Touching the horizon of West skies in cockcrow,

Mellow golden glimmer gets dim and dimmer;

Amidst mellifluous twittering of morning birds;

Harbingering rise of morning sun in the East skies

With crisp sunshine for bathing the nature

After a night-long lazy slumber.



Moonlight that peeped-in through my windows,









Soon melted in bright sunshine of the day;

Riveting its beauty in my eyes to savour a day-long fantasy.



The poet is a former civil servant