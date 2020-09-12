|
Moonlight in hide & seek
|
I wonder, who peeps-in through my windows
And casts a pinch of mellow glows;
All the way from the distant skies
To wallow on the ground with its charm & splendour.
Leaving the comforts of sweet late-night dream,
I take to my feet
And fix my gaze at the gleaming skies;
To savour the beauty of a golden disc
Majestically hung in the astral skies.
With soft glimmer spreading all ever
It gets into hide &seek game;
With rafts of white wandering clouds
That takes over the glows under its veil.
Wandering autumn clouds
Envelopes the golden disc in envy;
Round and round with light & shade.
To mitigate the flood of flare
Falling on the ground.
I wonder how hide & seek game
Between Moon and drifting autumn cloud,
Is played night-long in gaiety & bonhomie;
Till such time the disc of golden glows
Leans Westward before the break of dawn
Amid shrill clarion of red-crested roosters in light & shade.
Touching the horizon of West skies in cockcrow,
Mellow golden glimmer gets dim and dimmer;
Amidst mellifluous twittering of morning birds;
Harbingering rise of morning sun in the East skies
With crisp sunshine for bathing the nature
After a night-long lazy slumber.
Moonlight that peeped-in through my windows,
Soon melted in bright sunshine of the day;
Riveting its beauty in my eyes to savour a day-long fantasy.
The poet is a former civil servant