|
Pythagoras & his numbers
|
When you read, you begin with A,B,C;
When you start doing Maths,
You begin with One,Two and Three.
One, Two and Three
The first three numbers just happen to be.
One is reason,
Reason unfoldsthe Truth.
Two is man
And three is woman.
Four is justice,
Four dots creates a square
For justice is a "square-deal".
Five stands for marriage
Between a Man and Woman.
It's Two and Three that makes Five.
Four, Six, Eight, Ten…
All which are even
Are Earthy and Feminine;
Seven, Nine, Eleven and Thirteen
And those which are odd
Are Male and Divine.
So taught Pythagoras
Which is really too frivolous.
The poet is a teacher of mathematics