Pythagoras & his numbers

When you read, you begin with A,B,C;When you start doing Maths,You begin with One,Two and Three.One, Two and ThreeThe first three numbers just happen to be.One is reason,Reason unfoldsthe Truth.Two is manAnd three is woman.Four is justice,Four dots creates a squareFor justice is a "square-deal".Five stands for marriageBetween a Man and Woman.It's Two and Three that makes Five.Four, Six, Eight, Ten…All which are evenAre Earthy and Feminine;Seven, Nine, Eleven and ThirteenAnd those which are oddAre Male and Divine.So taught PythagorasWhich is really too frivolous.The poet is a teacher of mathematics