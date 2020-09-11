1,892 new virus cases, 41 more deaths in 24 hour





Some 1,892 people tested positive for Covid-19 during

the time and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,32,970, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 15,642 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 15,559 were tested in 94 labs across the country. So far 1,690,011 samples have been tested.

The latest day's infection rate is 12.16 per cent of the total tests, while the overall rate in the country till date is 19.70 per cent.

A total of 2,746 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 233,550.

Around 70.14 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.39 per cent has died.

However, among the Thursday's dead patients, 31 were men and 10 were women. Moreover, 22 of them in Dhaka, six in Chattogram, five in Rajshahi, three in Khulna, two each in Rangpur and Mymensingh, and one in Sylhet division.

All 41 of the latest victims have died in different hospitals.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 77.97 per cent or 3,613 of the total were men, and 22.03 per cent or 1,021 were women.

Division-wise fatalities, 2,239 in Dhaka division, 984 in Chattogram, 393 in Khulna, 311 in Rajshahi, 220 in Rangpur, 209 in Sylhet, 178 in Barishal, and 100 in Mymensingh.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Thursday, the majority of patients that died - 2,319 or 50.04 per cent - were aged sixty and above.

Currently, 50,718 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,456 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 460,534 people have completed their quarantine course.

There are 14,313 general beds available in the country for Covid-19 treatment where 3,354 people are already admitted, and 10,959 beds are available for treatment.

Moreover, there are 547 ICU facilities in the country and 252 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.

There are 13,011 oxygen cylinders, 490 high-flow nasal cannulas and 173 oxygen concentrator available across the country.

However, the global Covid-19 death toll stood at 902,141 on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Besides, the JHU data shows, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit 27,756,335 by the time.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation by the pandemic with 6,359,576 cases and 190,796 deaths.

India has become the second worst-hit country by the pandemic as the country's total caseload reached 4,370,128 with 73,890 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the third worst-hit country, Brazil, has counted 4,197,889 cases and 128,539 deaths.















Bangladesh reported 41new more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours on Thursday, taking the country's death toll from the virus at 4,634.Some 1,892 people tested positive for Covid-19 duringthe time and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,32,970, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Some 15,642 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 15,559 were tested in 94 labs across the country. So far 1,690,011 samples have been tested.The latest day's infection rate is 12.16 per cent of the total tests, while the overall rate in the country till date is 19.70 per cent.A total of 2,746 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 233,550.Around 70.14 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.39 per cent has died.However, among the Thursday's dead patients, 31 were men and 10 were women. Moreover, 22 of them in Dhaka, six in Chattogram, five in Rajshahi, three in Khulna, two each in Rangpur and Mymensingh, and one in Sylhet division.All 41 of the latest victims have died in different hospitals.The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 77.97 per cent or 3,613 of the total were men, and 22.03 per cent or 1,021 were women.Division-wise fatalities, 2,239 in Dhaka division, 984 in Chattogram, 393 in Khulna, 311 in Rajshahi, 220 in Rangpur, 209 in Sylhet, 178 in Barishal, and 100 in Mymensingh.According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Thursday, the majority of patients that died - 2,319 or 50.04 per cent - were aged sixty and above.Currently, 50,718 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,456 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 460,534 people have completed their quarantine course.There are 14,313 general beds available in the country for Covid-19 treatment where 3,354 people are already admitted, and 10,959 beds are available for treatment.Moreover, there are 547 ICU facilities in the country and 252 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.There are 13,011 oxygen cylinders, 490 high-flow nasal cannulas and 173 oxygen concentrator available across the country.However, the global Covid-19 death toll stood at 902,141 on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).Besides, the JHU data shows, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit 27,756,335 by the time.The United States remains the worst-hit nation by the pandemic with 6,359,576 cases and 190,796 deaths.India has become the second worst-hit country by the pandemic as the country's total caseload reached 4,370,128 with 73,890 fatalities.Meanwhile, the third worst-hit country, Brazil, has counted 4,197,889 cases and 128,539 deaths.