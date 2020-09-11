Video
Friday, 11 September, 2020
Home Front Page

Three more N’ganj mosque blast victims die

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

Three more persons died, who suffered burn injuries in a blast at a Narayanganj mosque, on Thursday at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital. 
The deceased were identified as Nazrul Islam and Sheikh Farid. Of them, Nazrul died at about 4:00pm while Farid passed away at about 4:45pm, said Dr Partha Shankar Pal, the Resident Surgeon at the institute.
Another victim Abdus Sattar, 40, also died in the intensive care at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka at 9:30am, said
Partho Shankar Paul.
With the three the number of the total death now stands at 31. Seven others are still in the intensive care unit, he said.
More than 50 devotees sustained burn injuries in the blast on Sep 4. Fire officials suspect that gas accumulated inside the mosque after pipeline leaks may have triggered the blasts following an electric short-circuit.
As many as 37 of the victims were subsequently admitted to the burn institute. Only one survivor, Mamun Prodhan, returned home from the institute on Monday.
The dead include mosque's Imam Abdus Sobhan, 60, Muezzin Delwar Hossain, 50, his son Junayed, 16, and the mosque's Treasurer Shamim Hasan, 45.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best treatment for the injured.
Meanwhile, the High Court on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd to provide Tk 500,000 each to the families of the Narayanganj mosque blast victims within seven days. 




Titas Gas has to submit the compensation to the Deputy Commissioner for distribution.


