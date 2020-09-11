Record amount of onion to be imported: Tipu





The Minister was responding to a question from reporters after emerging from a meeting with a three-member delegation led by Hungary's Foreign Minister at the secretariat on Thursday.

He said, "Onion prices have already gone up in our market as well as in India." Therefore, a record amount of onion has been imported this year.

He said a letter has been issued to withdraw the five per cent duty on onion imports. Hopefully, the tariff will be revoked.

The Commerce Minister said, "On Thursday, a number of teams from the Commerce Ministry will visit import sites like Benapole and Hili border. They will see the status of import there."

He said "The price of (onion) has gone up a bit in the market." There have been supply problems due to the floods.

"We are trying to sell of onion in open market through Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at a fair price from Sunday. We will import the maximum amount of onions," he added.

The Commerce Minister said, "India stopped exporting onions last year. But this time it did not stop. Our traders have taken advantage of the closure since last year. In India too, onions were sold at Tk 150 per kg. The good thing is that we have learned to import from new markets as a result of the closure of India."'

He said, "Our traders have good communication for importing onion from Turkey, Egypt and Indonesia last time. We have also tendered for imports from Turkey through TCB. I have written to the concerned ministry to reduce the tax on onion import. Hopefully, five percent tax will be withdrawn."

Sources said that the TCB's truck sale activities will continue from Sunday across the country. Four Essentials will be sold through 275 trucks. As a result, consumers will be able to buy essentials from the TCB's trucks at fair prices.









TCB sells sugar at Tk 50 per kg (consumer can buy maximum 2 kgs), Musur lentil at Tk 50 per kg (consumer can buy maximum 2 kgs), soyabean oil at Tk 80 per litre (consumer can buy maximum 5 litres) and onion at Tk 30 per kg (consumer can buy maximum 2 kgs). Sources said that onion prices increased in the city's kitchen market by Tk 25 to Tk 30 per kg in a single jump in last week. Business circles said onion prices soared in India in the past week following supply crunch in local market for flood and rains.





