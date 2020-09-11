

Charges presssed against 15

Inspector Abdul Haque of the Detective Branch of Police, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet before the court on Thursday afternoon.

The charge sheeted accused are Ibrahim alias Ridoy, 20, Moina Begum alias Riya, 29, Azad Mondal, 50, Kamal Hossain, 40 , Shahin, 32, Bachchu Mia, 36, Shahidul Islam, 21, Murad Mia 26, Sohel Rana, 30, Asadul Islam, 22, Billal Mollah, 32, Rumman Hossain, 23, Jafar Hossain, 17, Osim

Ahmed, 14, and Md Mohiuddin, 18.

The accused Mohiuddin is absconding and the rest 14 are behind bars.

Investigators in the case said 15 people, including the parents of the students of the school, directly took part in the murder. Among the accused, Hridoy, Jafar and Riya pleaded guilty and also confessed in court under Section 164.

Taslima Begum Renu, 40, a single-mother of two, was brutally beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being a child-lifter, in front of North Badda Govt Primary School in the morning on July 20 last year.

It was later learned that Renu went there to enquire about admission of her daughter Tahsin Tuba, 4, in the school.

Renu's nephew Nasiruddin filed the case with Badda Police Station against 400 to 500 unidentified people on the following day.



















