Friday, 11 September, 2020, 4:03 PM
Rohingya Repatriation

Hungary assures BD of continued support

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and Hungary have agreed to increase cooperation in nuclear energy and its related human resources development training to develop Bangladesh's manpower in Nuclear energy sector.
"We signed two memorandum of Understanding related with the human resources training and to establish office," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto shared this information with the media on Thursday while they briefed the media at State guesthouse Padma after their meeting.
However, this is the first Minister-level visit to Bangladesh amid coronavirus pandemic worldwide.
The Hungarian Minister of   Foreign Affairs and Trade arrived here early Thursday by a chartered flight. However, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen received the Hungarian Foreign Minister and his entourage at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. 
The two countries also discussed the safe return of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.  Hungary assured Bangladesh of continuing its support on the Rohingya issue. 
 They discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries. 
The Hungarian Foreign Minister visited the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in the morning.
He paid tributes to the memories of the Father of the Nation and his family members who were brutally killed in 1975.
 Later, he met Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at his ministry. The Hungarian Minister was scheduled to leave Dhaka at 6:30pm on Thursday.
This was the first minister-level visit to Bangladesh amid the global coronavirus pandemic. 




Hungary was one of the first countries to recognize Bangladesh just after few days of the country's independence in 1971 while the diplomatic tie between the new born nation and the east Europeancountry was established on January 29, 1972.


