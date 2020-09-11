Plea to include police Super Masud as accused rejected





COX'S BAZAR, Sept 10: A court here on Thursday rejected a prayer of slain Maj (retd) Sinha's sister seeking to include district police super ABM Masud Hossain as an accused in the case she filed against the killers.After hearing the prayer, Cox's Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farha's court rejected the prayer filed by Sinha's sisterSharmin Sharia Ferdous early Thursday afternoon.Earlier in the day, Sharmin Sharia Ferdous' lawyer Mohammad Mostafa told journalists that Masud continued to create obstacles in the investigation of the case and alleged that he wrote to the jail authorities to give division to the two key accused, suspended Teknaf police station officer-in-charge Pradeep Das and inspector Liakat Ali.Sharmin alleged that Masud had been helping the two accused police officers since the beginning.Sinha, 36, who went on early retirement from the Bangladesh Army in November 2018, was shot dead at a police check post on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive at Shamlapur under Teknafupazila in Cox's Bazar on July 31.Later, his sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous filed a case where she made Baharchhara Investigation Centre's Inspector Liakat Ali as prime accused and Teknaf Police Station OC as the accused number two. Besides, seven more policemen were made accused in the case.