Elections to 256 municipalities by December





In this regard, the EC has asked its secretariat to take preparations for holding all eligible municipal polls in the country by December, a senior EC official told the Daily Observer on Thursday.

The EC is likely to announce polls schedules of municipalities in the last week of October, he said.

The EC has asked its secretariat to prepare the list of the municipalities where there is no boundary dispute, litigations and other issues, he said, adding that probably around 256 municipalities are eligible for the polls.

"But the number of municipalities may increase or decrease in the final list," he added.

The EC has sent a letter to the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry asking it to send the list of municipalities in the country for holding the polls.

The letter was signed by Deputy Secretary of EC Md Atiar Rahman sent to the Senior Secretary of LGRD Ministry Helaluddin Ahmed.

The Ministry have already prepared list of municipalities about holding the polls timely as the tenure of these will be expired.

EC officials said elections to 234 municipalities should be held by December as the EC last held the last elections to the municipalities on December 30 in 2015 and most of elected mayors took office in January 2016.

Polls in the rest 94 other municipalities, out of a total of 328, will be held at a later date.

According to the local government laws, elections should be held before 90 days of expiry of the tenure of the elected body of a municipality or UP.

In the polls, mayor and chairman candidates will participate with party symbols as the polls to the posts will be held on partisan basis.

Like previous elections, councillor and member candidates will participate in the polls with symbols allotted by the EC as elections to the posts will be non- partisan.

EC Secretary Md Alamgir said, "The EC is planning to hold elections to the eligible municipalities at the end of November or in middle of December."

"The last municipal election was held in December of 2015. The EC will have to declare the schedule 40 to 45 days prior to the polls," he said.

The staggered elections to municipalities in the country were held in 2015 by the EC headed by Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad.

EC officials said that they plan to hold all municipal polls on a single day and use electronic voting machines in the polls.

















