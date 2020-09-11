Each student to get Tk 1,000, PM tells JS





"We have decided to grant Tk 1,000 to each student to buy their necessary things. The pandemic has stagnant life of all in the country," Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina on Thursday told Parliament in her valedictory speech in the 9th session of the eleventh Jatiya Sangsad.

Mentioning the government stimulus packages during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said the government has allocated Tk 112,633 crore in 21 stimulus packages which is 4.3 per cent of the country's GDP.

"Besides, non-MPO enlisted teachers have got

monetary assistance from my special fund. We have sent money to every mosque and madrasa. We have been continuously giving financial assistance to the people of the country," she added.

"None will suffer during the crisis period as our government has given special attention to the matter. We have taken such initiatives for running the country's economic wheels. Our politics is for the people of the country," Sheikh Hasina said.

Prime Minister said cyclone Amphan came during the Coronavirus pandemic. Then repeated floods come in the country. We have been suffering calamities one after another, she said and added that the ruling party is giving all efforts for the betterment of the people of the country which is Awami League politics.

Sheikh Hasina urged the countrymen not to get frustrated by hazards and disaster. "Difficulties will come but we have to remain alert and prepared to overcome it. Our government is working for overall development of the country," she added.

"Since the general holiday was announced in the country, all ministries got involved in combating coronavirus, relief distribution and other welfare activities. The government did not stop working. So our reserves increased up to 39.40 billion US dollars as our expenditure has been reduced during the lockdown," she said.









"The per capita income has increased up to $2,064. In the meantime, exports have stopped for few days but now our imports and exports have increased. That's why we gave the RMG sectors what they wanted. I have talked with the concerned Prime Ministers' of the countries not to cancel work orders," she added.

"Works of our mega projects have stopped during the pandemic but now the construction works are going on in full swing. We want to move our country forward," she added.



The government has decided to grant Tk 1,000 to each student for buying cloths, tiffin boxes or other necessary items as life became stagnant due to the Novel Coronavirus."We have decided to grant Tk 1,000 to each student to buy their necessary things. The pandemic has stagnant life of all in the country," Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina on Thursday told Parliament in her valedictory speech in the 9th session of the eleventh Jatiya Sangsad.Mentioning the government stimulus packages during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said the government has allocated Tk 112,633 crore in 21 stimulus packages which is 4.3 per cent of the country's GDP."Besides, non-MPO enlisted teachers have gotmonetary assistance from my special fund. We have sent money to every mosque and madrasa. We have been continuously giving financial assistance to the people of the country," she added."None will suffer during the crisis period as our government has given special attention to the matter. We have taken such initiatives for running the country's economic wheels. Our politics is for the people of the country," Sheikh Hasina said.Prime Minister said cyclone Amphan came during the Coronavirus pandemic. Then repeated floods come in the country. We have been suffering calamities one after another, she said and added that the ruling party is giving all efforts for the betterment of the people of the country which is Awami League politics.Sheikh Hasina urged the countrymen not to get frustrated by hazards and disaster. "Difficulties will come but we have to remain alert and prepared to overcome it. Our government is working for overall development of the country," she added."Since the general holiday was announced in the country, all ministries got involved in combating coronavirus, relief distribution and other welfare activities. The government did not stop working. So our reserves increased up to 39.40 billion US dollars as our expenditure has been reduced during the lockdown," she said."The per capita income has increased up to $2,064. In the meantime, exports have stopped for few days but now our imports and exports have increased. That's why we gave the RMG sectors what they wanted. I have talked with the concerned Prime Ministers' of the countries not to cancel work orders," she added."Works of our mega projects have stopped during the pandemic but now the construction works are going on in full swing. We want to move our country forward," she added.