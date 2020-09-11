HC refuses bail to suspended ACC director Basir





The court, however, issued a rule asking the government and the ACC to explain as to why the suspended director of ACC Khandaker Enamul Basir should not be granted bail in the case.

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule on Thursday after hearing the bail petition filed by the accused.









Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajal appeared for Enamul Basir while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC during the hearing at the HC.

The court fixed September 16 for the next hearing.

On March 18 this year, a Dhaka court framed charges against suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir in a case filed over the Tk40 lakh bribery scandal.

