4 Ansal Al Islam men remanded

Four members of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam were placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka Court on Thursday in a case filed under Anti Terrorism Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinoor Rahman passed the order after the Investigation Officer (IO) and also Sub-Inspector Sharifuzzaman of Darussalam Police Station produced them before the court.

The remanded militants are-Amit Hossain Alias Abul Kalam, Al Amin Alias Tarik, Shihab Uddin and Moniruzzaman Alias Ratan.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four suspected members of banned militant outfit in the capital's Bishal area under Darus Salam police station on Wednesday night.









