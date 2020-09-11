Life, legacy of Bangabandhu recollected in Canberra

Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra, as part of its celebration of Mujib Year, is hosting a weeklong photo exhibition on the life and legacy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Huw Davies Gallery, Manuka Arts Centre.

The exhibition, inaugurated on Tuesday, displays more than 85 photographs of Bangabandhu capturing his childhood and family life, his emergence as the undisputed leader of the Bangalee nation, final phase of the struggle towards independence, and Bangabandhu's engagement with global leaders and at the international arena.

The exhibition would remain open to visitors every day from 10am to 4pm until next Sunday, said the High Commission.

Videos on Bangabandhu were also screened inside the gallery. -UNB





