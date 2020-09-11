1,640cr hours spent daily on unpaid care work at home globally





The information was given in an online sensitization dialogue on household work following a report of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) prepared in 2018.

The Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) on Wednesday organized the programme to sensitize the gatekeepers of different media houses with the support of ActionAid Bangladesh.

PIB Director General Zafar Wazed chaired the programme while South Asia advocacy coordinator of ActionAid International Md Helal Uddin presented keynote paper.

Among others, PIB Director Elias Bhuiyan, ActionAid Bangladesh's Country Director Farah Kabir, Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain, Acting Editor of Sangbad Khandker Muniruzzaman, Manusher Jonno Foundation's Mitul Mahmud and Dhaka Union of Journalist President Kuddus Afrad also spoke on the occasion.

Joining the open discussion, the participants of the dialogue said that the country's progress would be accelerated if the unpaid care services of women at home could the translated into monetary value and these services included in the GDP.

Moreover, policy formulation or promulgation of law at the State level is vital for cutting down working hours and also lessen the burden of care services on women. But formulation of policies or enactment of laws might face the resistance of radicals unless measures are taken to change the mental set up of common people about the issues, they said.

They also said role of media is very important to aware people about the unpaid services as well as political commitment. Religious establishments can also play an effective role in this regard.

While presenting the keynote paper, Helal Uddin said that about US$ 11 trillion, which is around 9 per cent of the global GDP, is being used for the unpaid care work at home. In the context of Bangladesh, the amount is around 76.8pc of GDP according to Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and around 39.52pc according to South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM).

Work power of more than 647m persons, where women participation is around 431m, are being used for the unpaid care work.



















