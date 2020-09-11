Video
Friday, 11 September, 2020
Home City News

Man jailed for life for raping schoolgirl in Kushtia

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

KUSHTIA, Sept 10: A court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment and fined Tk 50,000 for raping a schoolgirl in the district's Khoksha upazila in 2019.
Judge Munshi Md Mashiur Rahman of Women and Children Repression Tribunal handed down the verdict around 11am.
The convict is Chhanar Majhi, 30, son of late Abed Ali of Ambaria Purbopara area.
According to the prosecution, Chhanar raped his neighbour's minor daughter at a field on June 20, 2019.
He left the victim and fled the spot after people gathered there as she screamed for help.   -BSS


