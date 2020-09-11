BD clinches another UN award for EkShop platform





Geneva-based World Summit Information Society (WSIS) recognized the EkShop platform of Aspire to Innovate (A2i) programme under ICT Division as champion in business category for this year.

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) made the announcement through a virtual ceremony on Wednesday night. ICT Division's EkShop team head Rezwanul Haque Jami was connected to the session.

WSIS Forum is considered as the 'most prestigious' recognition in the technology sector provided by UN agency, ITU.

Regarding the achievement, ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak mentioned the achievement as 'reflection of Digital Bangladesh vision by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Advisor Sajeeb Wazed'.

EkShop team head Rezwanul Haque Jami said WSIS forum recognized the Bangladeshi innovation EkShop among 72 champion projects across the world.

EkShop is an ecommerce platform driven by the entrepreneurs of union digital centers across the country.

Earlier, Bangladesh Computer Council achieved the award for developing block chain-based electronic recruitment systems.















Bangladesh received another award from the United Nations for developing ecommerce infrastructure for empowering rural economy through EkShop platform.Geneva-based World Summit Information Society (WSIS) recognized the EkShop platform of Aspire to Innovate (A2i) programme under ICT Division as champion in business category for this year.International Telecommunication Union (ITU) made the announcement through a virtual ceremony on Wednesday night. ICT Division's EkShop team head Rezwanul Haque Jami was connected to the session.WSIS Forum is considered as the 'most prestigious' recognition in the technology sector provided by UN agency, ITU.Regarding the achievement, ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak mentioned the achievement as 'reflection of Digital Bangladesh vision by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Advisor Sajeeb Wazed'.EkShop team head Rezwanul Haque Jami said WSIS forum recognized the Bangladeshi innovation EkShop among 72 champion projects across the world.EkShop is an ecommerce platform driven by the entrepreneurs of union digital centers across the country.Earlier, Bangladesh Computer Council achieved the award for developing block chain-based electronic recruitment systems.