Friday, 11 September, 2020, 4:02 PM
HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

The High Court (HC) on Thursday stayed for one month the decision of Copyright Office Bangladesh that gave copyright of 260 Masud Rana books and 50 books of Kuasha series to theirs ghost writer Sheikh Abdul Hakim.
A High Court division virtual bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order and issued a rule in this regard.
The court came up with the order after holding hearing on a writ filed by the original author of the thriller books, Qazi Anwar Hossain.
Senior advocate AM Amin Uddin and Barrister ABM Hamidul Misbah moved the plea before the court.




The court in its rule asked Cultural Affairs Secretary, Copyright Office Bangladesh, Registrar of Copyright and Copyright Board to explain why the court shall not declare that June 14 decision of Copyright Office Bangladesh illegal, terming that decision beyond its jurisdiction.   -BSS


