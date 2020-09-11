Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 4:02 PM
latest SC lawyer dies after jumping off building        Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19      
Home City News

Sinha Murder

Writ seeks HC directive not to disclose info

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed with the High Court seeking directives for not disclosing any information related to the Major (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case and its investigation to media.
The writ also sought directives not to present the accused in front of the media until the end of the investigation.  Deb Dulal Rakshit, brother of suspended Sub-Inspector Nanda Dulal Rakshit, filed the writ petition last week. The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Mahmud Hasan Talukder fixed September 13 for the next hearing.
Lawyers Md Ahsan Ullah and Sajal Mahmud Russell appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state at the hearing.
Four persons, including home secretary and information secretary were made respondents in the writ petition.
The writ also asked the court to issue a rule as to why releasing information on the investigation into this case which is on trial at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Cox's Bazar should not be declared illegal.
On the night of July 31, Sinha was shot dead by police at the Shamlapur check-post in Baharchhara union of Teknaf.
On August 5, Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a murder case accusing nine people, including OC Pradeep Kumar Das, suspended Inspector Liakat Ali and SI Nanda Dulal Rakkhit, Tutul, Liton, Safanur, Kamal, Mamun, and Md Mostafa.
Removed Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das, suspended Inspector Liakat Ali and SI Nanda Dulal Rakkhit were remanded in the same case.
Among them, Pradeep was remanded for 15 days in four phases and the other two for 14 days in three phases. Although Liakat and Dulal confessed their crimes to the court, Pradeep did not. All of them are currently behind bars.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC refuses bail to suspended ACC director Basir
Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University
Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhter
4 Ansal Al Islam men remanded
Life, legacy of Bangabandhu recollected in Canberra
1,640cr hours spent daily on unpaid care work at home globally
Man jailed for life for raping schoolgirl in Kushtia
BD clinches another UN award for EkShop platform


Latest News
China approves first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine for trials
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19
‘Drug peddler’ held in Sirajganj
Americans to Mark 19th Anniversary of September 11
N Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent virus: US
Trump, Biden to try to outshine each other at 9/11 memorials
At least 15 killed in US West Coast wildfires
2 workers die falling off city high-rise
Man held for sharing distorted image of PM
Most Read News
Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31
Suu Kyi suspended from Sakharov Prize community
Tribunal formed to decide punishment of 2 DU teachers
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll hits 29
Mymensingh division again in dark
Cox's Bazar court rejects Sinha's sister's appeal to include SP in case
Messi back in full training with Barca
France hosts Med leaders for summit on Turkey tensions
Coronavirus: Death toll tops 900,000 worldwide
Sister appeals to include Cox’s Bazar SP's name in case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft