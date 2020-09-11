Writ seeks HC directive not to disclose info





The writ also sought directives not to present the accused in front of the media until the end of the investigation. Deb Dulal Rakshit, brother of suspended Sub-Inspector Nanda Dulal Rakshit, filed the writ petition last week. The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Mahmud Hasan Talukder fixed September 13 for the next hearing.

Lawyers Md Ahsan Ullah and Sajal Mahmud Russell appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state at the hearing.

Four persons, including home secretary and information secretary were made respondents in the writ petition.

The writ also asked the court to issue a rule as to why releasing information on the investigation into this case which is on trial at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Cox's Bazar should not be declared illegal.

On the night of July 31, Sinha was shot dead by police at the Shamlapur check-post in Baharchhara union of Teknaf.

On August 5, Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a murder case accusing nine people, including OC Pradeep Kumar Das, suspended Inspector Liakat Ali and SI Nanda Dulal Rakkhit, Tutul, Liton, Safanur, Kamal, Mamun, and Md Mostafa.

Removed Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das, suspended Inspector Liakat Ali and SI Nanda Dulal Rakkhit were remanded in the same case.

Among them, Pradeep was remanded for 15 days in four phases and the other two for 14 days in three phases. Although Liakat and Dulal confessed their crimes to the court, Pradeep did not. All of them are currently behind bars.















