

Sunamganj sub-registrar dies of C-19

Zafar breathed his last around 5:30am at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, said a press release.

Zafar left behind his wife, two daughters and a host of relatives. Law Minister Anisul Huq and secretary Golam Sarwar expressed deep shock at the death of the sub registrar.

They also conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Bangladesh's Covid-19 death toll surged to 4,593 on Wednesday after the health authorities announced the deaths of 41 more patients.

In the meantime, 1,827 others have been diagnosed with coronavirus across the country taking the total cases to 331,078. -UNB

















Zafar Ahmed, sub-registrar of South Sunamganj upazila of Sunamganj district, died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Dhaka early Thursday.Zafar breathed his last around 5:30am at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, said a press release.Zafar left behind his wife, two daughters and a host of relatives. Law Minister Anisul Huq and secretary Golam Sarwar expressed deep shock at the death of the sub registrar.They also conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.Bangladesh's Covid-19 death toll surged to 4,593 on Wednesday after the health authorities announced the deaths of 41 more patients.In the meantime, 1,827 others have been diagnosed with coronavirus across the country taking the total cases to 331,078. -UNB