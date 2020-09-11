

PM’s call for safe environment for students



We are in complete agreement with her call. The point, however, the global education sector has been badly hit, not only by certain military regimes in some parts of the world but by the pandemic.



In her pre-recorded message, the PM simultaneously underscored revamping international cooperation to protect education in every situation, saying concerted efforts would surely lead the countries to the desired future. And without concerted global action it is not possible to ensure a safe and secure environment for students.



The day was observed, aiming to shed light on the issue of attacks on education and help more marginalized children and youth in conflict-affected countries to have access to quality education opportunities.



However, despite progress in protecting education from attack, the extent and scope of attacks remains disturbing. The Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA), an inter-agency coalition that addresses the problem of targeted attacks on education during armed conflict, has documented a systematic pattern of attacks on education in 37 countries, and military use of schools and universities in 34 countries over the last five years.



We, in particular, condemn any form of attack on education and the use of schools by military forces in contravention of international law. In the countries located within conflict zones, teachers and students are putting their lives at risk simply by showing up to school because rebels, terrorists, armed forces, and repressive regimes consider schools, universities, students, and teachers to be soft and strategic targets.











Even though, the situation is much better concerning safety of our students at home, but we have to remain alert. As the world begins planning to re-open schools once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, we must ensure that schools remain safe places of learning in all countries. Amid the ongoing pandemic, it is vital to ensure that the evils of armed conflict and illiteracy, which concurrently exists in some countries, do not spread further.



