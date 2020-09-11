Video
Friday, 11 September, 2020
Clean air for better world

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

The United Nations General Assembly recently announced the first International Day of Clean Air. The clear blue sky is being observed around the world on September 7 and the recognition is made considering the importance of clean air for the health and day-to-day lives of people.

According to the UN, nine out of every ten people breathe unclean air globally and air pollution causes an estimated seven million premature deaths every year, predominantly in low and middle-income countries. Air pollution contributes to heart disease, strokes, lung cancer and other respiratory diseases; it also threatens the economy, food security and the environment. In one word, air pollution is considered as a silent killer of the world. As we recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the world needs to pay far greater attention to air pollution.

We need dramatic and systemic change. Reinforced environmental standards, policies and laws that prevent emissions of air pollutants are needed more than ever.





It should be aware all of us to build a better future with blue skies for world and marking all the countries need to cooperate to help each other transition to clean air.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



