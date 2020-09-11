No implementation of the Communicable Diseases Act 2018







The government has finally given retrospective effect to the gazette from March 08, 2020 when already there are 3 cases of corona virus have already been found. IEDCR has come to the conclusion that this virus has found in the body of expats who has recently come back from Italy.We all are witnessed about the situation when they were brought to the Hajj Camp for quarantine but they were not willing to restrict themselves they tried to escape and they forced the law enforcement agencies to release them but our law enforcement agencies dealt them with patience and ultimately they released them and ordered them to maintain home quarantine.



Ultimately we have witnessed the result that many people were not maintaining the home quarantine for instances an Australian expats from Manikganj was fined Tk75000on 17th March because he was not maintaining the home quarantine and there are still many expats who are not maintaining the home quarantine and going to market and other places and the result is transparent to us that till 30/08/2020 there were310,822reported cases of corona virus and 4248 cases of death.



This situation makes me bound to think that can we avoid this disaster by implementing the law in the initial stage? And this curiosity leads me to detail study about The Communicable Diseases (Prevention, Control and Eradication) Act, 2018' andThe Penal Code 1860. After completing the detailed study about this I have come to know that if anyone does not obey this law he/she can be punished with maximum one lac taka fine and imprisonment of six months.



In section 24 of 'The Communicable Diseases (Prevention, Control and Eradication) Act, 2018' clearly specify that if any person spread the communicable virus or help in spreading the virus or intentionallykeeping itsecret that he/she is infected with the virus and come in close contact with any person orplace than it will be assumed as offence. Recently, the government has also added that if anyone who will not wear mask will also be punishable under this section.The offender shall be punished with maximum 6 monthsof imprisonment and not more than one lac taka as fine or he/she can be punished with both.



According to section 25 if anyone creates obstacle in the performance of the duty of Director General of Health and Civil Surgeon or disobey any directions given by the Director General of Health and Civil Surgeon to prevent, control and eradicate the communicable disease than he will be punished with maximum 3months of imprisonment or not more than 50,000 taka as fine or both.



As stated in section 26, if anyone knowingly gives erroneous information which is related to the communicable disease, it will be assumed as offence. The offender will be punished with not more than two months of imprisonment or with fine which shall not exceed 25000or with both.Section 27 states that Offences which are occurred under this law, the registration of complaint, investigation, judgment and appeal will apply the procedure of Code of Criminal Procedure.



According to section 28 offences which are occurred under this law will be treated as non-cognizablebailable and compoundable. According to section 269 of Penal Code 1860 states that if any person unlawfully or negligently spreading of any infectious disease than he will be punished with imprisonment of a term which may extend to six month or with fine or both.According to section 270 of Penal Code 1860 states that if any personmalignantly does any act which he knows or reason to believe that it can spread the infectious disease he may be punish with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both.



Section 271 of Penal Code 1860 states that whoever knowingly disobeys any rule made and promulgated by the government for putting any vessel into a state of quarantine, or for regulating the intercourse of vessels in a state of quarantine with the shore or with other vessels, or for regulating the intercourse between places where an infectious disease prevails and other places, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.



After the detailed study of this law a question has arisen in my mind as a student of law is the late counselling of the law lead us to the massive outbreak of Covid-19?At the initial stageif our law enforcement agencies counselled the expats about 'The Communicable Diseases (Prevention, Control and Eradication) Act, 2018' and Penal Code 1860 and the punishments which would be ensured if they did not follow the instructions--the scenario could have been different. The government could counsel the mass people about the law through electronic media and other platforms.



Lastly I would like to conclude by saying that if any law is made by the government then the mass people should be counselled about the law otherwise there will be a question mark in the effectiveness and implementation of the law.

The writer is a student of









North South University





B. R. Ambedkar correctly urged that "However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good". These words are now reflecting the current outbreak of Covid-19 due to the failure of implementing 'The Communicable Diseases (Prevention, Control and Eradication) Act, 2018' and The Penal Code 1860.This bill was passed with an aim to tackling public health emergencies caused by communicable diseases.Most of the people of our country are not aware of this law.The government has finally given retrospective effect to the gazette from March 08, 2020 when already there are 3 cases of corona virus have already been found. IEDCR has come to the conclusion that this virus has found in the body of expats who has recently come back from Italy.We all are witnessed about the situation when they were brought to the Hajj Camp for quarantine but they were not willing to restrict themselves they tried to escape and they forced the law enforcement agencies to release them but our law enforcement agencies dealt them with patience and ultimately they released them and ordered them to maintain home quarantine.Ultimately we have witnessed the result that many people were not maintaining the home quarantine for instances an Australian expats from Manikganj was fined Tk75000on 17th March because he was not maintaining the home quarantine and there are still many expats who are not maintaining the home quarantine and going to market and other places and the result is transparent to us that till 30/08/2020 there were310,822reported cases of corona virus and 4248 cases of death.This situation makes me bound to think that can we avoid this disaster by implementing the law in the initial stage? And this curiosity leads me to detail study about The Communicable Diseases (Prevention, Control and Eradication) Act, 2018' andThe Penal Code 1860. After completing the detailed study about this I have come to know that if anyone does not obey this law he/she can be punished with maximum one lac taka fine and imprisonment of six months.In section 24 of 'The Communicable Diseases (Prevention, Control and Eradication) Act, 2018' clearly specify that if any person spread the communicable virus or help in spreading the virus or intentionallykeeping itsecret that he/she is infected with the virus and come in close contact with any person orplace than it will be assumed as offence. Recently, the government has also added that if anyone who will not wear mask will also be punishable under this section.The offender shall be punished with maximum 6 monthsof imprisonment and not more than one lac taka as fine or he/she can be punished with both.According to section 25 if anyone creates obstacle in the performance of the duty of Director General of Health and Civil Surgeon or disobey any directions given by the Director General of Health and Civil Surgeon to prevent, control and eradicate the communicable disease than he will be punished with maximum 3months of imprisonment or not more than 50,000 taka as fine or both.As stated in section 26, if anyone knowingly gives erroneous information which is related to the communicable disease, it will be assumed as offence. The offender will be punished with not more than two months of imprisonment or with fine which shall not exceed 25000or with both.Section 27 states that Offences which are occurred under this law, the registration of complaint, investigation, judgment and appeal will apply the procedure of Code of Criminal Procedure.According to section 28 offences which are occurred under this law will be treated as non-cognizablebailable and compoundable. According to section 269 of Penal Code 1860 states that if any person unlawfully or negligently spreading of any infectious disease than he will be punished with imprisonment of a term which may extend to six month or with fine or both.According to section 270 of Penal Code 1860 states that if any personmalignantly does any act which he knows or reason to believe that it can spread the infectious disease he may be punish with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both.Section 271 of Penal Code 1860 states that whoever knowingly disobeys any rule made and promulgated by the government for putting any vessel into a state of quarantine, or for regulating the intercourse of vessels in a state of quarantine with the shore or with other vessels, or for regulating the intercourse between places where an infectious disease prevails and other places, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.After the detailed study of this law a question has arisen in my mind as a student of law is the late counselling of the law lead us to the massive outbreak of Covid-19?At the initial stageif our law enforcement agencies counselled the expats about 'The Communicable Diseases (Prevention, Control and Eradication) Act, 2018' and Penal Code 1860 and the punishments which would be ensured if they did not follow the instructions--the scenario could have been different. The government could counsel the mass people about the law through electronic media and other platforms.Lastly I would like to conclude by saying that if any law is made by the government then the mass people should be counselled about the law otherwise there will be a question mark in the effectiveness and implementation of the law.The writer is a student ofNorth South University