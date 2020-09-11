

The Scar of 9/11 and our quest for harmony



To the mainstream Americans, this obnoxious and outrageous incident is still unimaginable and a threat to the existence of their country in the world. Actually, who else could imagine a heinous act of terror and carnage before it takes place? So, one thing that we can straightly take away and learn that we cannot forestall every contingency. The very sudden and unprecedented act of horror not only shook the American consciousness but also changed the whole world from then on.



With this incident, too many issues and names suddenly emerged upon the surface which did not have any existence before or were not popularly used. Few of us had ever heard of names like al-Qaeda or Osama bin Laden, and ISIS didn't even exist. The phrase named "War on Terror" spread like bushfire right after the speech of President George W Bush. And, from then on, the notion of war and terrorism took a new shape and dimension as president Bush stated "Our enemy is a radical network of terrorists and every government that supports them."



Inevitably, the finger was pointed at the Muslim countries, and thus, in America and other European countries, a growing rage of islamophobia raged up. In America, anybody with a scarf or any trace of Muslim identity was seen as a suspect or dubbed as a terrorist right after the brutal occurrence.



Nine Eleven shattered the American pride and ego and the Bush Administration was adamant to show the world their power. They declared war on Afghanistan as the Taliban government refused to hand over Osama bin Laden and turn over al-Qaeda leaders operating in their country. But, the biggest sarcasm is that when asked for evidence of their existence in Afghanistan, American Defense Ministry failed to show anything concrete. Then they targeted Iraq and other Muslim countries. Countless civilians died in this irrational 'war on terror'. Innocent children died and many women were raped. Fathers carried the dead bodies of their children; the women bemoaned the death of their husbands and young sons. Houses after houses were destroyed and people had to live a destitute life.

The Scar of 9/11 and our quest for harmony

Media played a crucial role though they were mostly partial at the beginning of the war. From the very beginning, CNN and BBC tried to frame this one-sided war as legitimate and timely. CNN, especially, spread news such a way that Iraq had weapon of mass destruction and Saddam Hussein was the ultimate evil dictator who was robbing all the freedom and enjoyment from Iraqis. This provoked the war further and helped to legitimize it an actual "war on terror". The world has witnessed how manipulation of news during the wars instigated fear and inflamed violent and destructive actions. However, the devastation and killing of so many innocent people in this era of civilization could not escape the eyes of the journalists too. Though from the beginning their way of broadcasting news reflected pro-U.S. values and ideologies, later on they became critical on the issue of U S foreign policy and the legitimacy of this so-called prolonged war on terror.



Whoever did it, 9/11 is a heinous act of crime. But, this crime was so conspicuous that it needed in-depth proper investigation by various investigation agencies. Depending on Only FBI and CIA report America and its allies waged a war on terror and destroyed two countries-Afghanistan and Iraq-in the name of well-being and establishing true democracy. They propounded the idea of annihilating 'Islamic extremists' to create a better world. From then on, the words and phrases- Islamic fundamentalism, radical Islam, Islamic terrorism/Jihadism, and Islamophobia- became very popular and helped to create new discourses to designate Islam and Muslim people as possible terrorists and evil forces.



Lives matter. Every life matters on earth irrespective of religions, castes, and nations. Mahatma Gandhi once said, 'An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.' We cannot launch a war if we want to call ourselves civilized. If we cannot find any diplomatic solution; if we cannot put the criminals under trial; instead, if we opt for wars in the name of establishing democracy, peace, and well-being of the people, we are none but hypocrites and it shows our absolute limitation as human beings.



The scar of 9/11 is still alive among the Americans. It was a shocking news for the whole human race too. Nonetheless, after decades we don't know who is to blame. Even many people and critics suspect that the whole incident is orchestrated by the American Government to justify their 'act on terrorism' and to take benefits out of it. Many blame the Muslim terrorists. Truly, the perennial dilemma is, who will open the pandora's box and unfold the myths behind all the incidents, actions, and atrocities that still revolve around the 9/11 episode?



Nevertheless, truth is, terrorists do not have any color or race. They are just terrorists. They are a threat to the whole human race. Hence, blaming and targeting one community or race of the world and term it as 'global war on terrorism' is a xenophobic attitude. It is a very racist and communal act. We must get out of all conspiracy theories.



War begets war. Hatred will bring hatred. We must hate any sort of terrorist activity. We must take action on any type of strategic crime. The impact of 9/11 is immense and due to it still, the world is divided. Still, in America and elsewhere in other European countries, Muslims are not getting their just opportunities. Religious harmony is at stake. Even, America and other countries have adopted strict immigration policies to protect their countries from outsiders. But, in this global world, we cannot be so crude nationalists; in its place, we need to open up more openly and celebrate multiculturalism and embrace each other forgetting geographical and ethnic boundaries so that we can live under one umbrella.



We must consider that it is not war; instead peace should be our one and only religion. We cannot throw woods into the fire rather we must use water to stop the fire spreading. War will doom the world. We have seen it for centuries after centuries. More importantly, killing mass number of innocent civilians is a war crime during any war whatever way it is done or perpetrated. Powerful and warmongering nations cannot ignore this fact. So, to avoid it, we must help and pursue diplomatic and strategic policies to solve international conflicts and perusing peace and harmony must be our ultimate objective and goal.

The writer is an Assistant Professor of Department of English, Daffodil International University















