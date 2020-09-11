

Jute and BD’s potential future



On an average, 957.36 thousand tons of jute leaves and 423.40 thousand tons of jute roots are mixed with the soil every year as organic manure which has a great impact on soil fertility and quality. This reduces the cost of fertilizer during the production of next crop. Jute cultivation de-pollutes the environment by taking carbon-di-oxide and emitting oxygen through leaves. Jute crop provides 10.6 tons of oxygen per hectare in 100 days and keeps the air purified and rich in oxygen. To get the benefits of jute cultivation, farmer should incorporate jute in the cropping pattern.



Scientists at the Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI) have developed a new 'tea', a kind of drink from jute leaves called as Miracle Organic Green Tea. Jute leaves have miraculous properties to prevent diabetes, cancer, heart disease, ulcers, liver damage, blood pressure and cholesterol control. The amount of antioxidants, vitamins A, C, E and other vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals present in green tea is not found in many expensive fruits and vegetables.



Jute leaves also consumed as vegetables and very common daily meals item in our country. Regular consumption of jute leaves enhances heart performance, improves digestion, enhances immunity, builds strong bones, helps maintaining normal blood pressure, enhances sensory energy, normalizes sleep habits, balances body growth and structure, regulates blood circulation, increases energy circulation, increases inflammation and irritation, relieves constipation.



Jute fiber is used to make many products. Viscose yarn is made from jute fiber. Clothing made of viscose yarn is much more comfortable and also more expensive. Every year 30-35 thousand tons of viscose yarn worth Tk 800 to 900 crore is imported in the textile factories. Our scientists have invented a technology making Sonali bags (Jute Bags) from jute. There is a demand of about 500 million shopping bags in the world every year. If, even a small part of this demand is met by the invented Sonali bag of Bangladesh, a silent revolution will take place in the jute sector. Apart from abroad, if 500 tons of Sonali bags are made in the country every day, it will not be a problem in marketing.



According to the Ministry of Forest and Environment, about 41 crore polybags are used every month in Dhaka city alone. Every year, 4 per cent of the world's mineral oil is used to make poly bags. Jute yarn products/bags are decomposable. There is no need to burn. Even when burned, one ton of jute releases 2 giga joules of heat and 150 kilograms of carbon dioxide into the air. On the other hand, burning 1 ton of plastic bags releases 63 giga joules of heat and 1,340 kilograms of carbon dioxide into the air and pollutes the environment.



In addition, rivers, ditches, ponds, wherever polybags are dumped, rain or stagnant water in any way prevents leaching or entering the soil to ground water. As a result, the water level in the ground is going down day by day, it is very difficult to pump water from the ground to the top. Considering these issues, the World Health Organization has recommended the use of environmentally friendly jute bags for food grains and sugar packaging. Many countries around the world have resorted to the use of natural fibers considering the harmful effects of polybags. In this case, jute bag or product can be an alternative.



Saree, lungi, salwar, kameez, Punjabi, fatwa, bag, toy, show-piece, wall mat, alpana, scenery, nakshikatha, paposh, shoes, sandals, shikka, rope, twine, curtain cloth, jewelry and 265 types of jute products are being using in the country and exported abroad. To promote jute in the world market, the international organization 'Jute Diversification Promotion Center (JDPC)' has launched a permanent exhibition and sales center for 135 types of versatile jute products.



Jute stick has long been used as a fuel for cooking in the village and for fencing the house. Now, high value activated charcoal or ash is being made from jute stick. Charcoal is being exported abroad to make carbon paper, computer and photocopy ink, mobile phone batteries, water purification plants, various cosmetic products. Jute charcoal is being exported to various countries including China, Taiwan and Brazil. The biggest markets for charcoal are European countries including Mexico, United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Germany. The first jute charcoal factory in the country was set up by a Chinese man. They jointly registered the factory in 2011 and in 2012 the factories were started first in Jamalpur and later in Khulna and Faridpur. Such factories do not require much electricity and investment. Raw jute stick is easily available at low prices.



According to the Jute Department, about 3 million tons of jute stick is produced in the country every year. If only half of it can be reduced to charcoal, it is possible to get 250,000 tons of charcoal with a market value of Tk 2,550 crore. Besides, it will directly employ 20,000 people and indirectly 20 lakh people. There are about 3,000 factories in China alone that produce a variety of products using jute charcoal, and even a small factory needs about 100 tons of charcoal per month.



The embassies of Bangladesh have to be active in marketing various attractive products produced from jute abroad. Public awareness needs to be created to increase the use of jute products at public and private levels. Jute can play an important role in earning cash, employment, poverty alleviation, foreign exchange generation and strengthening the national economy. It needs the patronage of the government.

Dr. Md. Abdul Wohab is Former

Director General, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute &

Farm Mechanization Specialist



















