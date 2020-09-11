

‘Playing politics’ with Covid-19 vaccine in America



The president's poll numbers have been continuously low over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. And with just two months from the presidential election, he is painting a highly optimistic picture about the availability of a vaccine notwithstanding caution expressed repeatedly by top health experts of America.



"You could have a very big surprise coming up. I'm sure you will be very happy. But the people will be happy. The people of the world will be happy. We are going to have a vaccine very soon, maybe even before a very special date. You know what date I am talking about," the president said during a Labor Day press briefing in Washington on September 7.



Interestingly, it is President Trump who is making early availability of a COVID-19 vaccine front and centre in his presidential campaign despite reservations expressed about its timing by the nation's highly respected and experienced health experts. However, the Democrats are taking the blame for what Trump has described as "playing dangerous politics with a vaccine."



And the much talked-about vaccine is finding itself as a kind of ping pong ball being played by both the president and his Democratic opponents. While the Democrats accuse the president of playing politics with his overoptimistic claims about its early availability, the president is saying that the Democrats are playing politics by disbelieving his claims in a counter accusation.



Highlighting the need for a complete transparency on the COVID-19 vaccine, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he wants to see what the "scientists say about this" while his running mate vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris told news media recently she wouldn't trust Donald Trump alone about the availability of the vaccine before the Election Day in America.



President Trump, however, denies the accusations of the Democratic Party that he is playing politics with the vaccine even though he is indicating the availability of a vaccine much earlier than the experts are hoping for it. "With me, the faster the better. I am saying this in terms of what we need. If we get the vaccine early, it's a great thing. Whether it is politics or not."



While Trump is indicating the availability of a vaccine "very soon" amid both surprise and suspicion of American people, the vaccine developing industry is assuring them that they would keep politics out of science. In a rare incident, nine biopharmaceutical companies have pledged to fully vet their COVID-19 candidate vaccines before asking for approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for marketing them.



In a joint statement on Sept. 8 against the background of accusations and counter accusations between President Trump and Democrats over the timing of the vaccines, the heads of nine companies said: "We want to make clear our ongoing commitment to developing and testing potential vaccines for COVID-19 in accordance with high ethical standards and sound scientific principles."



All these companies are developing COVID-19 vaccines either individually or jointly with financial support at least in part from the U.S. government which has so far invested over $10 billion. These companies include AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, and Pfizer Inc. which is developing its vaccine with BioNTech, a German biotechnology company.



Taking note of political pressure over an early development of a COVID-19 vaccine, officials of Biotechnology Innovation Organization or BIO also issued a similar statement recently: "The testing process of a vaccine should be conducted in accordance with the best practices to assure the credibility of data, as well as the ethical participation of a diverse group of people." The BIO also urged the FDA to maintain its historic independence free from external pressure.



The industry has come forward together with their twin objectives of assuring Americans that any vaccine that gets federal approval for marketing would be safe, effective and reliable and also calling on the FDA to maintain its complete independence while approving a vaccine. But Trump sees a conspiracy in everything that doesn't go his way. He already said it would be a "deep state" conspiracy against him if a vaccine was not ready before the Election Day.



But the top American experts Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Health and Surgeon General of America Jerome Adams have both said that the prospect of a vaccine before the November election is very slim. Even the administration's chief scientific officer Monce Slaoui overseeing the production of coronavirus vaccine told news media recently that a vaccine before November was extremely unlikely but not impossible.



Dr. Fauci didn't even like the name "Operation Warp Speed" President Donald Trump gave to the project initiated by the administration to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. "It suggests incorrectly that you are rushing things. Whenever people hear things are being rushed, they worry about their safety. They think you're prematurely putting something out there that isn't entirely safe," he told the New Yorker magazine.



The fastest vaccine was the one for Ebola that took five years. However, work on development of a COVID-19 vaccine has been continuing at a much faster speed for multiple reasons including technological advancement, concerted effort by vaccine manufacturing companies and financial support from the federal government. Three candidate vaccines are already being tested in Phase III trials with 30,000 volunteers participating in each.



U.S. Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Stephen Hahn said on more than one occasion that he would not approve a vaccine until it has been found to be safe and effective. He, however, suggested that there might be a point - short of the completion of the Phase III trial with 30,000 people - that could meet his standards for a so-called emergency use authorization. But the vaccine developers didn't say anything whether or not they would accept the suggestion of the FDA chief.



Meanwhile, many medical experts who have been working in the field of vaccine development for many years are also critical of the administration's "Operation Warp Speed." They said they have heard concerns from medical professionals about the comments of the president and also the FDA chief. They further said that doctors and other professionals in the medical field must be convinced that the vaccine is safe and effective as these are the people who would be expected to endorse and promote it.



Even though White House officials are claiming that the administration is not pressuring the FDA for an early approval of the vaccine, an investigation by American Cable News Network has found that Trump is pushing for any good news what they can call a historic breakthrough ahead of the November election.









The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network.





