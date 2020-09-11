Two gamblers jailed at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Sept 10: A mobile court on Thursday noon jailed two gamblers for one month in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

The accused are: Zamir Sheikh, 35, son of barek Sheikh, and Rafiqul Islam, 40, son of Yakub Ali Sarder of Chirapara Cluster Village in the upazila.

Sources said a police team raided Chirapara Bridge area at noon and arrested the two gamblers.

Later, Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate of the mobile court Khaleda Khatun Rekha awarded them the punishment.







