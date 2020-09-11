Video
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 4:01 PM
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in two districts

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a widow were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Kurigram, on Thursday.
GOPALGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Asit Badya was the son of Anil Badya of Mushuria Village in the upazila.
Family sources said Asit came in contact with a live electric wire while repairing a refrigerator in the morning, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Kotalipara Police Station Sheikh Lutfar Rahman confirmed the incident.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A widow was electrocuted in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Dulali Begum, 60, was the wife of late Abul Hossen of Telipara Village under Dharanibari Union in the upazila.
Local and family sources said Dulali came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while she was working in a vegetable field near her house, leaving her seriously injured. She was rushed to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead.




Dharanibari Union Parishad Chairman Aminul Islam Fulu confirmed the incident.


