Straw being sold at higher prices at Dhamoirhat

Two electrocuted in two districts

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Naogaon DAE distributed vegetable seeds among 200 farmers of Dhamoirhat at the upazila auditorium on Wednesday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]