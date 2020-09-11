Workshop on safe migration starts in Cumilla





In this connection, a workshop with participation of 30 local government representatives was held at Fatehabad Union Parishad (UP) in Debidwar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The workshop would be conducted for one day at each of 20 UPs under 10 upazilas of Cumilla. The rest of the unions will be covered accordingly.

District Employment and Manpower Office (DEMO) and the Migrant Resource Centre (MRC), Bangladesh are jointly organising the workshops funded by the European Union and State Secretariat for Migration.

The awareness raising workshop aims at expanding the knowledge, understanding and appreciation of local government representatives on specific migration-related basic information, rules and role of UP on migration, especially labour migration, and ethical and safe recruitment and others.

It also aims at encouraging the engagement of local government representatives in government initiatives and programmes, especially in promoting awareness-raising and community awareness that supports the mobility and migration of Bangladeshis through safe, regular and orderly channels.

In his opening remarks, Abdus Salam, chairman of Manoharpur UP in Debidwar Upazila, highlighted the importance and need of such an event to encourage participation.

He noted that UPs make important contributions to society by bringing relevant information to the public on government priorities and services that protect the rights and promote the welfare of the migrants and their families.

He expressed that many people go abroad from his union and they would provide the information to the community accordingly.

He also said that local government representatives participate in a lot of events regularly. So, they can easily disseminate the message to the community on safe, orderly and regular migration.

In his presentation, Debabrata Ghosh, assistant director of DEMO Cumilla, highlighted the importance of safe migration as it is one of the indicators in the United Nation's 'Sustainable Development Goals'.

He also discussed various laws, policies and regulations related to migration and presented the various welfare measures taken by the DEMO as well the ministry concerned to address the problems faced by migrant workers, especially under the COVID-19 situation.

Mahbubul Alam, coordinator of MRC Bangladesh, also discussed ways to address human trafficking and people smuggling.

He gave a short brief on how the MRC and the UPs can be in a good harmony for information sharing and referral pathway.

Fahim Ferdous, counsellor of MRC Bangladesh, presented the orientation of MRC along with the functions and objectives.

He briefly discussed about recruitment agency, middlemen and basic concepts about migration.

Iqbal Hossain and Golam Mostofa, who are also counsellors of MRC Bangladesh, discussed about the remittances, steps of migration, impact and result of irregular migration, and female migration.









They shortly reviewed the laws and regulations on migration, remittances, smuggling, human trafficking, and recruiting agencies etc.





