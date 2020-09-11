350 illegal structures demolished in two districts





KURIGRAM: BR, in a drive, demolished over 100 illegal structures in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

A team of the BR led by its Divisional Estate Officer Purnendu Deb conducted the drive on both sides of the rail line from Kurigram Railway Station to neighbouring Ramna Railway Station.

Purnendu said the drive will be continued until all the structures built on the BR land in the area are being reclaimed.

NAOGAON: BR, in a drive, on Tuesday demolished over 250 illegal structures in Raninagar Upazila of the district. A team of the BR led by its Executive Magistrate Md Nuruzzaman conducted the eviction drive on both sides of the Naogaon-Natore Highway in the afternoon.

Nuruzzaman said the drive will be continued until all the structures built on the BR land in the area are being reclaimed.

Among others, Executive Magistrate of the district administration Rakibul Islam, Raninagar Police Station Inspector Tariqur Rahman, and Raninagar Railway Station Master Ataur Rahman were also present during the drive.















