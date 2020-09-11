Bogura farmers plant paddy on 95pc land after flood





Now, farmers are busy in nurturing their Aman fields. Before Aman farming, Aush paddy was cultivated in these fields. But flood destroyed the lands.

Assistant Agriculture Officer of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Farid Uddin said this year's Aman paddy farming target is 1.43 lakh hectares of land, and the production target is 1,73,735 metric tons of rice.

The upazilas in the west of the district are high. So, local farmers have already planted Aman there. The last time for finishing Aman farming is September 15. The production from the same land crossed target last year.

He also said due to flood farmers could not plant Aman saplings. Now, they are busy preparing their lands.

During the flood, there were Aush plants and Aman seedlings in the fields at Sonatola, Sariakandi, Dhunat, Sherpur, Shahjahanpur, and Gabtoly upazilas. But flood damaged all these.

Apprehending lingering flood, the DAE grew Aman saplings in highlands. So, the farmers of flood-hit areas did not face sapling crisis.

But before getting the saplings as incentive from the agriculture department, farmers started cultivating.

He also said some farmers in the flooded areas have started planting Aman in some fields. They are preparing the fields from where water recession is taking time.









The DAE is expecting bumper Aman yield in Bogura this year too if no natural disaster happens. Besides, farmers will not face drought due to expected rain.





