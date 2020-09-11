

Straw being sold at higher prices at Dhamoirhat

The prices have almost touched that of paddy.

Lingering rain has created fodder crisis. To feed their cattle amid this crisis, farmers are being compelled to buy straws at higher prices.

Every day truckloads of straws are going to different parts of the country from Dhamoirhat.

On the other hand, farmers are very happy for getting higher prices of straw.

This year's flood and incessant rain destroyed straw in many areas of the country. As a result, cattle farms faced fodder crisis. In many farms, mixed feeds are being provided using straws.

Currently per maund Aush paddy is selling at Tk 900. Straws are selling at Tk 400 to 500 as per quality.

Farmer Md Faruk Aziz Kamal of Moishar Village said, "I have sold piles of straw of my four-acre land at Tk 8,500. Later, wholesalers from Shahzadpur Upazila in Sirajganj District bought those straws at Tk 16,000. I sold the straws of the same land at Tk 2,000 last year."

He also said compared to other years, the demand for straw is higher this year. The prices of straws are on the rise because cattle farmers from flood-hit Pabna, Sirajganj and Gaibandha districts are rounding to farmers' houses in Dhamoirhat for straw.

One Belal Hossen of Dilalpur (Panchpukuria) Village in Alampur Union of Dhamoirhat said, "I have sold a medium-size straw-heap at Tk 15,000 to a local person. Later, wholesalers bought that straw at Tk 30,000."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturist Md Selim Reza said farmers are very happy for fair prices of paddy this year, and higher prices of straw.

They can spend this extra income as labour wages, he also said.

He added straw has a great demand as a fodder during emergency. For this increasing demand for straw, farmers will be more interested in paddy cultivation.















