One killed, another missing in speedboat-trawler collision

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 10: A woman was killed, six were injured and a minor child went missing as a speedboat and fishing trawler collided on the Teknaf-Saint Martin Route in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Rashida Begum, 65, was the wife of Batu Mia of Paschim Para area in Saint Martin.

The missing minor is Sumaya.

All the injured persons are the residents of Saint Martin Island.

The speedboat carrying eight passengers collided with the fishing trawler in BGB check post area of Kawkhali Para Canal about 2:30pm.

Six injured persons were given first aid and, later, shifted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, said Teknaf Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Titu Chandra Shil, adding that the condition of one Meherunnesa is critical.









