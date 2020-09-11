Minor girl ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal

BARISHAL, Sept 10: A minor girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Nusrat Jahan Noha, 10, was a third grader at Darul Fala Pre-Cadet Academy, and the daughter of Sumon Mia of Khajuria Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a teacher beat Nusrat up in her school at noon. Being conceited, she hanged self.

Her father lodged a case against the teacher with Agailjhara Police Station in this connection.







