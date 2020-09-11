3 unnatural deaths in 2 districts





GAZIPUR: Two schoolboys were killed by lightning strike while playing football at Gazipur Shaheed Barkat Stadium in the district town on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Mizanur Rahman, 15, a ninth grader at Gazipur Ideal School and son of Abdul Hai of Harinal area in the district town, and Md Nadim, 16, a tenth grader at Sahazuddin High School and son of Ruhul Amin of Azmatpur Village under Jangalia Union in Kaliganj Upazila of the district.

Gazipur Cricket Academy Coach Md Anwar Hossain Liton said both the deceased were members of the academy. They along with some other boys were playing football in the stadium at noon as their cricket practice was suspended due to rain.

At one stage, lightning struck them about 12:15pm, leaving them seriously injured.

They were rushed to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital, where they were declared dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A schoolboy died from snakebite in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Satya Sarker, 10, was a fourth grader at Machmail Government Primary School, and the son of Mukul Sarker of Shankarpai Village in the upazila.









Local sources said a venomous snake bit Satya at night while he was asleep in the house.

He was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



