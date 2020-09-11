38 more contract corona in Bogura





Dr Farjanul Haque Nirjhar, from Civil Surgeon (CS) Office, confirmed the information through an online briefing on Wednesday.

He said a total of 295 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Of them, 35 people were found positive for the virus at the PCR Lab of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and three others at the PCR Lab of TMSS Medical College in Bogura.

Meanwhile, three died of the virus in the district in the last three days. With this, 163 people, so far, died of coronavirus here.









Analysing the data of last week on COVID-19, CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin said the infection rate of coronavirus is decreasing in the district.





