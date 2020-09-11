Video
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 4:00 PM
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in two districts 

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Kurigram, on Thursday.
GOPALGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a canal in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Rumana, 2, was the daughter of Rezaul Kazi of Khanjapur Village in the upazila.
Relatives said she drowned in the canal near their house while his family members were unaware of it.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Rakibul Islam confirmed the incident.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A minor girl drowned in a ditch in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Fahima Akhter, 2, was the daughter of Omar Faruk of Goraipiar Village under Thetrai Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Fahima fell into a ditch near their house at noon while her family members were unaware of it.
Later, locals and the relatives recovered the body from the ditch after a long search.
Thetrai UP Chairman Ayub Ali Sarker confirmed the incident.


