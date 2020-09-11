Long-term flood affects Nageshwari kitchen market





Vegetables are selling at exorbitant prices, crippling the purchasing capacity of low and middle income group of people.

Retailer sources said daily vegetable items are arriving in local markets of the upazila from other districts. So, the prices are on the rise.

Ten unions of the upazila and three wards of Nageshwari Municipality were flooded this year. Onrush of water from upstream and heavy rain lingered the flooding. Vegetables in 40 hectares of land were destroyed due to flood water standing for a long time.

The prices of the vegetables started to rise in the beginning of the flood. The common people are buying all the kitchen items at two times higher than the prices in the past.

While visiting different kitchen markets of the upazila, it was found that per kg green chilli was selling at Tk 160 to 180, onion at Tk 35 to 40, brinjal at Tk 50 to 60, potato at Tk 35 to 40, bitter gourd at Tk 60 to 70, okra at Tk 40 to 50, pointed gourd at Tk 45 to 50, cucumber at Tk 45 to 50, arum at Tk 25 to 30, radish at Tk 40, and lettuce at Tk 100 to 120.

Per piece bottle gourd was selling at Tk 40 to 45, pumpkin at Tk 35 to 40, medium size sweet pumpkin at Tk 60 to 70, per hali (four pieces) green banana at Tk 20 to 25, and all kinds of herbs at 40 to 50 per kg.

A buyer and teacher Anisur Rahman Swapon said not all vegetables are available in the markets due to less supply. But, the available ones are selling at higher prices.

Others like Rafiqul Islam and Shahidul Islam echoed him. They said consumers of low and middle income sections are facing setback in buying vegetables.

Traders Abdul Jalil and Tobarok Hossen said they are bringing vegetables from other districts as most of the vegetable farms in the upazila have been damaged due to flood this year. So, the prices are higher.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Noor Ahmed Masum said due less farming of vegetables in this upazila, these have to be brought from other areas. This year's flood has destroyed the vegetables that have been farmed here.

















