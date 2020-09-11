Video
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 4:00 PM
‘Magical force’

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020

WASHINGTON, Sept 10: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un deployed flattery and florid prose in the letters that forged his diplomatic courtship of Donald Trump, according to a new book on the US president.
The pair's personal relationship has been a key driver of diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang, veering from mutual insults and threats of war to a declaration of love from Trump.
"Rage" by Washington Post investigative journalist Bob Woodward unveils 25 letters the pair exchanged, in which Kim uses over-the-top wording as he fawns over Trump while they formed a most unusual friendship.
Addressing Trump as "Your Excellency", Kim's letters are filled with flattering language and personal comments, according to transcripts released by CNN.   -AFP



