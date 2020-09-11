Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:59 PM
latest SC lawyer dies after jumping off building        Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19      
Home Foreign News

Japan’s Suga is voters' favourite

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Japan’s Suga is voters' favourite

Japan’s Suga is voters' favourite

TOKYO, Sept 10: Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga is the voters' favourite to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to a poll published by the daily Mainichi Shimbun on Thursday, amid speculation over an early general election.
About 44% of respondents, asked whom they would pick as Abe's successor, said they would choose Suga, while 36% favoured former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Suga held a clearer lead among supporters of the leading Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
The poll, taken by the newspaper and Social Survey Research Centre, is the latest to show the chief cabinet secretary as the most popular candidate among ordinary voters.   -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Magical force’
UK holds crisis talks with EU
Japan’s Suga is voters' favourite
US cancels 1,000 China student visas
India inducts Rafale jets to boost air power
Myanmar army tries to discredit Rohingya abuse confessions
WH stifled reporting on Russia meddling: US intel official
Trump admitted playing down coronavirus danger


Latest News
China approves first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine for trials
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19
‘Drug peddler’ held in Sirajganj
Americans to Mark 19th Anniversary of September 11
N Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent virus: US
Trump, Biden to try to outshine each other at 9/11 memorials
At least 15 killed in US West Coast wildfires
2 workers die falling off city high-rise
Man held for sharing distorted image of PM
Most Read News
Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31
Suu Kyi suspended from Sakharov Prize community
Tribunal formed to decide punishment of 2 DU teachers
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll hits 29
Mymensingh division again in dark
Cox's Bazar court rejects Sinha's sister's appeal to include SP in case
Messi back in full training with Barca
France hosts Med leaders for summit on Turkey tensions
Coronavirus: Death toll tops 900,000 worldwide
Sister appeals to include Cox’s Bazar SP's name in case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft