Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:59 PM
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building        Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19      
Home Foreign News

US cancels 1,000 China student visas

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

WASHINGTON, Sept 10: The US has revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers it said had ties to the Chinese military, accusing some of espionage, in the latest dispute between the rival superpowers, a move China called a violation of human rights.
The acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, said earlier that Washington was blocking visas "for certain Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China's military fusion strategy to prevent them from stealing and otherwise appropriating sensitive research."
In a speech, Wolf repeated U.S. charges of unjust business practices and industrial espionage by China, including attempts to steal coronavirus research, and accused it of abusing student visas to exploit American academia.
Wolf said the United States was also "preventing goods produced from slave labour from entering our markets, demanding that China respect the inherent dignity of each human being," an apparent reference to accusations of abuse of Muslims in western Xinjiang.
A State Department spokeswoman said the visa action followed a May 29 proclamation by President Donald Trump as part of the U.S. response to China's curbs on democracy in Hong Kong.
"As of September 8, 2020, the department has revoked more than 1,000 visas of PRC nationals who were found to be subject to Presidential Proclamation 10043 and therefore ineligible for a visa," she said.
She said the ineligible "high-risk graduate students and research scholars" were "a small subset" of the Chinese coming to the United States for study and research, and that legitimate students and scholars would continue to be welcomed.   -REUTERS


