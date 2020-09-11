India inducts Rafale jets to boost air power



Indian Air Force ground staff salute a Rafale jet pilot after a flight during an induction ceremony at the Ambala Air Force Station in Ambala on September 10. photo : AFP

Defence minister Rajnath Singh presented an induction scroll to Group Captain Harkeerat Singh, the Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron of the 'Golden Arrows' of the Indian Air Force thus formally completing the induction of the 5 Rafale fighter jets into the squadron.

Speaking during the induction ceremony, air chief marshal RKS Bhadauria, said, "The Rafale aircrafts along with the skills of the 17 Squadron of the 'Golden Arrows' will form a lethal combination and will challenge our adversaries."









The air chief marshal also lauded the Centre for strengthening the Indian Air Force fleet with the Rafale jets. Defence minister Rajnath Singh said, "The induction of Rafale jets into the IAF has also strengthened the Indo-French relations. We are facing new geostrategic challenges and our two democracies are working together to resolve these challenges." -HT





