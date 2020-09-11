Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 September, 2020, 3:59 PM
latest SC lawyer dies after jumping off building        Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19      
Home Foreign News

India inducts Rafale jets to boost air power

Published : Friday, 11 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Indian Air Force ground staff salute a Rafale jet pilot after a flight during an induction ceremony at the Ambala Air Force Station in Ambala on September 10. photo : AFP

Indian Air Force ground staff salute a Rafale jet pilot after a flight during an induction ceremony at the Ambala Air Force Station in Ambala on September 10. photo : AFP

NEW DELHI, Sept 10: The first five Rafale fighters, dubbed "game-changers", were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on Thursday at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala air base.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh presented an induction scroll to Group Captain Harkeerat Singh, the Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron of the 'Golden Arrows' of the Indian Air Force thus formally completing the induction of the 5 Rafale fighter jets into the squadron.
Speaking during the induction ceremony, air chief marshal RKS Bhadauria, said, "The Rafale aircrafts along with the skills of the 17 Squadron of the 'Golden Arrows' will form a lethal combination and will challenge our adversaries."




The air chief marshal also lauded the Centre for strengthening the Indian Air Force fleet with the Rafale jets. Defence minister Rajnath Singh said, "The induction of Rafale jets into the IAF has also strengthened the Indo-French relations. We are facing new geostrategic challenges and our two democracies are working together to resolve these challenges."   -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Magical force’
UK holds crisis talks with EU
Japan’s Suga is voters' favourite
US cancels 1,000 China student visas
India inducts Rafale jets to boost air power
Myanmar army tries to discredit Rohingya abuse confessions
WH stifled reporting on Russia meddling: US intel official
Trump admitted playing down coronavirus danger


Latest News
China approves first nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine for trials
SC lawyer dies after jumping off building
Country reports 34 more deaths from COVID-19
‘Drug peddler’ held in Sirajganj
Americans to Mark 19th Anniversary of September 11
N Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent virus: US
Trump, Biden to try to outshine each other at 9/11 memorials
At least 15 killed in US West Coast wildfires
2 workers die falling off city high-rise
Man held for sharing distorted image of PM
Most Read News
Narayanganj mosque explosion: Death toll rises to 31
Suu Kyi suspended from Sakharov Prize community
Tribunal formed to decide punishment of 2 DU teachers
Narayanganj mosque explosion death toll hits 29
Mymensingh division again in dark
Cox's Bazar court rejects Sinha's sister's appeal to include SP in case
Messi back in full training with Barca
France hosts Med leaders for summit on Turkey tensions
Coronavirus: Death toll tops 900,000 worldwide
Sister appeals to include Cox’s Bazar SP's name in case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft