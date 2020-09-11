WH stifled reporting on Russia meddling: US intel official





Offering explosive evidence to support Democratic allegations that President Donald Trump has manipulated intelligence to support his reelection effort, Department of Homeland Security analyst Brian Murphy said he was told by acting DHS chief Chad Wolf that assessments on the Russian threat made Trump "look bad."

Wolf told him the order to stifle his analyses "specifically originated from White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien," a top Trump aide, Murphy alleged in the complaint.

Murphy, a senior official in DHS's Office of Intelligence and Analysis, said he refused to censor his reporting on Russians and on the domestic white supremacist threat, "as doing so would put the country in substantial and specific danger."

In retaliation, he said he was demoted last month.

The complaint, released by the Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee, came after months of reports that the White House was downplaying the Russian election threat, despite what US intelligence chiefs have said was massive interference in the 2016 campaign that brought Trump to power. -AFP















